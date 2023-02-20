Vision Care Jaffna branch’s art competition helps encourage artistic talents of school children

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest vision and eyewear solutions provider, successfully concluded an art competition for the children of Jaffna recently.

The competition, organized by the Vision Care Jaffna branch, was held under the theme “The world through a child’s eyes” and was open to all children from Grades 1 to 10. The event was organized with the aim of presenting an opportunity for children of the city and surrounding areas to demonstrate their artistic talent and have the chance to win attractive prizes for. The participants were told to submit their entries for 3 categories based on their age. Accordingly, the 5-7 years old category theme was “A beautiful morning”, the 8-10 years old theme was “Sunset” while the 11-16 years old category was “Future world”.

There was an enthusiastic response from the young participants with over 400 entries received across the 3 categories. First, Second and Third placed winners were selected under each category and were presented with attractive prizes while Certificates of Participation were presented to the Top 100 entries. The Chief Guests at the prize giving ceremony concluded recently was Dr. Muththusamy Malaravan – Consultant Eye Surgeon of the Jaffna General Hospital, ASP MSM Jarul of the Jaffna Police Station, Prasantha Fernando – Chief Operating Officer of Vision Care Optical Services (Pvt) Ltd.

Vision Care has pioneered the technological revolution in eye care in Sri Lanka with high quality eye examination with spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and hearing testing. It has also led the way in introducing the best range of eyewear brands recognised globally to the local market. High quality optical and ophthalmic products are available at all Vision Care outlets.