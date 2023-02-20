Stalin accuses Sri Lankans of attacking Indian fishermen

Sri Lankans have been accused of assaulting Indian fishermen and also taking away their catch and equipment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin raised the allegation in a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He urged the Indian Government to raise the matter with Sri Lanka to ensure action is taken against those accused and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

Writing to Jaishankar, Stalin said that while fishermen from Nagappattinam in Tamil Nadu were fishing east of the Thopputhurai area on February 15, about “10 Sri Lankan nationals in three fishing boats surrounded the Indian fishing boat and beat innocent fishermen with an iron rod, sticks and knives.” The Nagappatinam based country craft sailed with a crew of six.

In this attack, one fishermen sustained injuries on his head and left hand while the other five fishermen sustained internal injuries.

The Sri Lankan nationals took away items worth about Indian Rs 2 lakh including a walkie-talkie, GPS equipment, battery and about 200 kg of fish. The injured were admitted to the Nagapattinam government hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette / PTI)