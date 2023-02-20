Police fire tear gas on SJB protest in Colombo

The Police fired tear gas on a protest staged by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in Colombo today.

The protest was staged to demand the Government to hold the Local Government (LG) election next month.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and several SJB MPs took part in the protest despite the heavy rain.

The Police had earlier warned that since an election has been declared a protest march cannot be staged under election laws.

However the SJB went ahead with the protest march and were obstructed by the Police in Maradana.

The Police later fired water cannons on the protest march and tear gas to disperse the protesters. (Colombo Gazette)