JICA prepared to resume funding projects in Sri Lanka

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is prepared to resume funding projects in Sri Lanka.

JICA had suspended funding projects in Sri Lanka owing to the economic crisis and is awaiting a deal between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Sri Lanka to resume funding.

A discussion was held today (20) between the State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe and the Director General of the South Asia Department of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Teruyuki Ito.

Teruyuki Ito said that Sri Lanka’s economic reform program is progressing positively.

He said that Sri Lanka will be supported in the future through programs implemented by JICA.

Semasinghe pointed out that the reforms that should have been carried out over many years are now being carried out step by step.

The State Minister pointed out that the public are adapting to the reforms even though it is difficult.

Deputy Treasury Secretary R.M.P Ratnayake, Director General of the Department of External Resources Ajith Abeysekara, Additional Director General Sampath Manthrinayake, Chief Representative of International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Sri Lanka Office Tetsuya Yamada, Senior Representative Ms. Yuri Ide and representative Takafumi Sakurazawa also attended the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)