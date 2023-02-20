Election Commission tells SC difficult to hold LG polls in March

The Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that it is finding it increasingly difficult to hold the Local Government elections on 09 March.

In a motion filed before the Supreme Court (SC), the Election Commission has said that the failure by the Treasury to release adequate funds has made it difficult to hold the elections as scheduled.

As a result the Election Commission says it is unable to hold the election despite an earlier pledge that the polls will be held on the given date.

Postal voting of the 2023 Local Government Election has already been postponed indefinitely.

The postal voting was scheduled to be held on February 22, 23, 24 and 28.

The Government has said it does not have funds to pay for the printing of ballot papers. (Colombo Gazette)