Death toll from Norton Bridge accident rises to 3

The death toll from the accident in Norton Bridge rose to 3 with the discovery of the body of a man at the site of the tragedy.

The Police said that two women and a man have now been confirmed killed in the accident while 26 others sustained injuries.

The bus carrying pilgrims returning from Adams Peak (Sri Pada), went down a 100 foot precipice last night.

The accident had taken place in the Hulan-Wanguwa area.

Search and rescue operations continued in the area last night.

Investigations into the accident have been launched. (Colombo Gazette)