Chinese embassy temporarily closes Consular Section in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Chinese embassy yesterday announced a temporary closure of the Consular Section in Islamabad from February 13 until further notice. The Chinese Embassy issued a notice of temporary closure of the Consular Section on its website for the general public too until further notice,” said the announcement. “Applicants with other questions can also contact us at islamabad@csm.mfa.gov.cn.” it added: “In case of emergency, please call 051-8496167 for questions about passport, travel documents, notarization,” it said. The Chinese embassy gave no reason for the suspension of the service but growing insecurity could be one of the factors. Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan directed to take all possible measures to ensure safety of Pakistani and foreign nationals in the country, especially the Chinese nationals. -(TheNation.com)