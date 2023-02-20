Antyra Solutions celebrates eight years of digital success, introducing new product portfolios

Antyra Solutions, an integrated digital agency that combines creativity, technology and performance-based digital marketing solutions, recently celebrated its eighth anniversary and hosted a client appreciation evening at Jetwing Colombo Seven. Antyra offers customers a range of services under its three main business verticals. Antyra Studios, the agency’s design arm, works on end-to-end branding and creative solutions. Antyra Labs is the agency’s technology arm that designs and develops award-winning websites and web-based software. Antyra Digital offers performance-based digital marketing services including SEO, PPC, Social Media Advertising, Analytics and more.

Over the past eight years, the agency has serviced over 300 brands in over 12 countries. Antyra’s client portfolio includes a range of local and international brands in industries such as travel and hospitality, agriculture, e-Commerce, insurance, automotive, education and fashion. In addition to the offices based in Sri Lanka and Singapore, Antyra also opened an office in the USA last year intending to reach a wider global audience.

Speaking at the recent event, Niranka T. Perera, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO of Antyra Solutions said, “I am proud of the company’s achievements over the past eight years. We have worked with diverse clients on challenging projects, built award-winning websites, and have been able to establish our brand as a leading integrated digital agency in the country. The dynamics of today’s market make this an exciting time for us, as we must evolve and innovate to offer solutions that make sense for our clients. With this in mind, we launched ‘Antyra Hospitality’, a dedicated service for the travel and hospitality industry which offers data-driven tourism marketing strategies, custom-designed platforms to increase engagement online, industry insight reports, as well as a host of other services. As part of our strategy for 2023, Antyra is offering customers recession-proof digital marketing strategies, which use SEO, content marketing and social media to enhance brand visibility during this time of global recession.”

Niranka added, “Antyra was set up to introduce our ethos of creative and data-led performance marketing, and I am proud that my team and I live by that ethos in all we do. We aim to help future-proof your digital marketing by focusing on the customer and optimising their experience.” Antyra Solutions merges creativity and strategic digital thinking with innovative solutions and keeps the end user in mind when creating products. From developing Anpay, an invoicing solution for the hospitality industry, to launching Ancom, a robust e-commerce platform that can be deployed in a matter of days, Antyra identifies market demands to implement world-class solutions.

Antyra has bagged several local and international awards and recognitions, including three of the top five web awards in the world. The agency has received multiple Awwwards recognitions, Web Awards from the Web Marketing Association, a Grand Award at NYX Marcom 2021, two Canopus (Platinum) Awards at the Vega Digital Awards 2021, as well as SLT Zero One and SLIM DIGIS awards. The team’s design work has also been featured in the prestigious Communications Arts Magazine, the world’s largest international trade journal of visual communication. For further information on Antyra Solutions, visit www.antyrasolutions.com