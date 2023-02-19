Sri Lanka’s first international-level bird park in Hantane

Sri Lanka’s first international-level bird park is set to open in Hantane.

Officials said that the bird park will be similar to those seen in Indonesia and Singapore.

The park also has added attractions so visitors can spend an entire day inside the park.

Initially the park will have 100 birds but it will be expanded in the months and years to come.

While most birds are currently caged, officials said that the future plans includes having the birds in large cages for people to walk through.

A ferris wheel, aquarium and other attractions will also be included in the park in future.

The park will open to the public on 23rd February. (Colombo Gazette)