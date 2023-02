The Police fired tear gas and water cannons on a protest staged by university students in Kandy today.

The protest was staged by students of the Kelaniya university.

A heavy Police presence was seen in Kandy today as President Ranil Wickremesinghe was also in the city.

The university students staged a protest walk but were obstructed by the Police.

Tear gas and water cannons were later fired while some protesters were also arrested. (Colombo Gazette)