The Indonesian Navy ship, KRI Raden Eddy Martadinata -331, arrived at the Colombo Port on an official visit today.

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions.

KRI Raden Eddy Martadinata – 331 is a 105.02m length frigate and is manned by 138 crew members. She is commanded by Captain Nopriadi, M. Tr. Hanla.

KRI Raden Eddy Martadinata – 331 is scheduled to depart the island on 21st February. (Colombo Gazette)