Anura Kumara challenges Sajith to a debate

National People’s Power (NPP) Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayaka challenged Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa to a debate.

Dissanayaka said that the NPP and SJB can debate how they will face the current crisis in Sri Lanka.

The NPP Leader said that he will not discuss a number of allegations against Premadasa.

Instead, he said that they can discuss the current crisis and the solutions.

The NPP Leader accused Premadasa of misleading the public on old policies of the NPP.

Dissanayaka said that the NPP has changed with the times and its policies are often reviewed. (Colombo Gazette)