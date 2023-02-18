Rugby World Cup 2023 trophy arrives in Sri Lanka

The Rugby World Cup 2023 trophy, known as the Webb Ellis Cup, arrived in Sri Lanka today.

Mastercard said the coveted trophy will be in the country for six days till February 23, ahead of the Rugby World Cup event to be held in France later this year.

The itinerary for these six days will include two days for public display of the trophy – at CR & FC Sports Club in Colombo on February 19 and at the Kandy Sports Club on February 22.

The tour also includes an event exclusively hosted by Mastercard, along with other activities, to attract sports fans and other audiences. Mastercard will be collaborating with the government and other stakeholders for these events. This historic trophy tour aligns with Mastercard Priceless, an initiative that provides one-of-a-kind experiences to Mastercard cardholders that enable them to pursue their passions and gain exclusive access to curated experiences.

The Sri Lankan Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has pledged to support Mastercard in this endeavor by inviting sports teams, former rugby players, government officials and diplomats to the public events. The presence of the iconic trophy is expected to attract fans from other countries in South Asia to the island nation.

“This will be a momentous occasion not just for rugby enthusiasts but for everyone in Sri Lanka as this is the first time that the coveted Rugby World Cup trophy is being brought here. We thank the Mastercard team for securing this opportunity and are happy to partner with them for this event,” said Roshan Ranasinghe, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Sri Lanka.

“Mastercard is proud to bring this trophy to Sri Lanka, where people are highly passionate about rugby. The sport unites people and gives them a reason to celebrate. The trophy tour provides an ideal platform to promote sports and tourism in the country. Mastercard is looking forward to working with key partners, including the government and other stakeholders, to make this a memorable event for everyone,” said Sandun Hapugoda, Country Manager, Sri Lanka and Maldives, Mastercard.

Mastercard’s long and successful association with the Rugby World Cup began in 2008 and includes the record-breaking Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, the first in Asia. The company is poised to enhance fan experience at the 10th men’s Rugby World Cup in France later this year. (Colombo Gazette)