Health, fuel, electricity declared essential services

Health, fuel, and electricity have been declared essential services through a gazette extraordinary issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The gazette states that all services connected to the supply of electricity, the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel, and all service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institution, have been declared as essential services.

Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake issued the gazette notice on an order issued by the President. (Colombo Gazette)