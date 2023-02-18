Germany seeks Sri Lanka’s support for resolution against Russia

By Easwaran Rutnam

Germany has sought Sri Lanka’s support for a resolution at the United Nations against Russia, a visiting German MP said.

Speaking to a group of journalists after wrapping up a visit to Sri Lanka, German MP Dr. Peter Ramsauer said that he raised the issue with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The European Union has circulated the resolution to be voted on by the UN General Assembly on the eve of next week’s first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution calls for a cessation of hostilities and a peace that ensures Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”

Last year Sri Lanka abstained from voting on a resolution against Russia.

Sri Lanka maintains a close relationship with Russia and follows a “friends with all” foreign policy.

Dr. Ramsauer is Rapporteur for Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag (Parliament).

His visit falls in line with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Germany established in 1953.

Dr. Peter Ramsauer, together with German Ambassador Holger Seubert, held several high-level meetings in Colombo with senior members from the Government as well as with opposition representatives, civil society representatives, members of the press and other stakeholders. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)