EC to inform court on issues faced ahead of LG polls

The Election Commission is to file a special motion before the Supreme Court on the difficulties it is facing on holding the Local Government (LG) elections on 9th March.

Adequate funds not released by the Treasury, shortage of fuel and delays in printing the ballot papers are some of the issues.

The Treasury has informed the Election Commission that it does not have sufficient funds to pay for the conduct of elections in March.

Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana said that funds can be released only for essential services owing to the economic crisis Sri Lanka is currently facing.

The postal voting was scheduled to be held on February 22, 23, 24 and 28. (Colombo Gazette)