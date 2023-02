The body of one of 3 teens who drowned in Matara yesterday (Friday), has been recovered.

The Police said that the body of a 17-year-old boy was recovered.

Three young boys had gone missing while having a bath in the sea in Matara.

According to the Police, the incident occurred in Wellamadama in Matara.

The Police said that a search operation is continuing to locate the other 2 boys. (Colombo Gazette)