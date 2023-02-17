Treasury says no money to fund election in March

The Treasury has informed the Election Commission that it does not have sufficient funds to pay for the conduct of elections in March.

Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana said that funds can be released only for essential services owing to the economic crisis Sri Lanka is currently facing.

The Local Government election is scheduled to be held on 9th March.

The postal voting was scheduled to be held on February 22, 23, 24 and 28.

The Government Printer, Gangani Liyanage, said that they have not received sufficient funds to print the ballot papers. (Colombo Gazette)