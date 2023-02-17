Court of Appeal rejects writ against electricity tariff hike

The Court of Appeal today rejected a writ application challenging the electricity tariff hike approved by the Cabinet.

The Electricity Consumers’ Association and the Centre for Environmental Justice had filed the writ application against the 66% tariff hike proposed by the Ceylon Electricity Board and approved by the Cabinet.

However, the Court of Appeal rejected the writ application without consideration.

Electricity tariffs have been increased by 66 percent from yesterday.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) had approved a 66% electricity tariff increase, despite objections from PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake. (Colombo Gazette)