Price of kottu, fried rice, lunch packets increased

The price of kottu, fried rice, and lunch packets have been increased by 10% as a result of the electricity price hike, All Island Canteen Owners’ Association (AICOA) Chief Asela Sampath said.

Sampath noted that while the electricity tariffs have been increased by 66% canteen owners will increase the price of some food items by only 10%.

He said that they have no choice but to increase the price from midnight tonight.

Asela Sampath said that if a kottu is now Rs. 500 the new price will be Rs. 550, a fried rice sold at Rs. 300 will be sold at Rs. 330 and a lunch packet sold at Rs. 300 will now be sold at Rs. 330.

He added that the price of a cup of plain tea, milk tea and hoppers will not be increased. (Colombo Gazette)