President orders uninterrupted power

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijsekera and the relevant officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for consumers.

The President’s Media Division said the President has also directed the authorities to provide concessions for low-income families and solar rooftop systems for religious places and Government educational institutions.

Wickremesinghe has called for the implementation of the proposal once the electricity tariff revision is implemented.

“The Ceylon electricity board as the licensee made a request for the revision of electricity tariff on the 05th of January under the provisions of the Sri Lanka Electricity Act 2009 which was approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) yesterday (15),” the President’s Media Division said today.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a directive to the Minister of Power and Energy and the relevant CEB officials this morning to implement the tariff revision ensuring the uninterrupted power supply for the electricity customers, provide concessions for low-income families and provide solar rooftop systems for religious places and government education institutions.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved a 66% electricity tariff increase, despite objections from PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

Three PUCSL members approved the 66% electricity tariff increase wile Ratnayake opposed.

Since a majority of the PUCSL members agreed the tariff increase has been approved.

The tariff revision is expected to be effective from 16th February 2023. (Colombo Gazette)