Kashmir Day, also known as “Solidarity Day,” is observed on February 5th each year in Pakistan to show support for the people of Indian-administered Kashmir. While it is true that the Kashmir dispute is a longstanding issue that has caused suffering and instability in the region, Pakistan’s narrative on the issue has often been misleading and at times false.

One of the key false narratives propagated by Pakistan is that Kashmir is an “unfinished agenda” of the partition of India in 1947. Pakistan claims that the predominantly Muslim state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was ruled by a Hindu king, should have acceded to Pakistan, since Pakistan was created as a homeland for Muslims. However, this narrative ignores the fact that the princely states of India were given the choice to join India or Pakistan, and that the decision was to be made by the princely rulers, not the people.

In the case of Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharaja initially chose to remain independent, but later decided to accede to India, which led to the first Indo-Pakistani war in 1947-48. While Pakistan claims that the accession was forced and illegal, the fact remains that it was accepted by the international community, and India maintains that it was legal and constitutional.

Another false narrative propagated by Pakistan is that the Kashmir dispute is a religious issue, with Muslims in Kashmir being oppressed by a Hindu-majority India. While it is true that the majority of Kashmir’s population is Muslim, the dispute is primarily a territorial one, with both India and Pakistan claiming sovereignty over the region. Furthermore, India’s constitution guarantees religious freedom and minority rights, and there are numerous examples of Muslims holding high-level positions in the Indian Government and military.

Pakistan’s support for militancy and terrorism in Kashmir is another major issue. Pakistan has long been accused of providing arms, training, and safe havens to militant groups operating in Kashmir, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. While Pakistan denies these accusations, there is significant evidence linking it to terrorist activities in Kashmir.

While the Kashmir dispute is a complex issue that requires a peaceful and negotiated solution, Pakistan’s false and misleading narrative on the issue only serves to exacerbate tensions and hinder progress towards a resolution. A more honest and constructive approach is needed from all parties involved.

It is true that India has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups. The two countries have a long-standing conflict over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, and India has alleged that Pakistan provides material and financial support to terrorist groups that carry out attacks in India.

India has specifically accused Pakistan of supporting groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, which have been responsible for carrying out a number of high-profile attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2019 Pulwama attack.

But, Pakistan has denied these accusations, and has stated that it is itself a victim of terrorism, with groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other extremist organizations carrying out attacks in the country.

However, the evidence linking Pakistan to these terror groups has been a subject of international concern and scrutiny. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organization that aims to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, has put Pakistan on its “grey list” multiple times, citing concerns over its inadequate efforts to combat terror financing and money laundering.

It is important to note that the issue of terrorism and its relationship to the India-Pakistan conflict is complex, and there are no easy solutions. Both India and Pakistan have a responsibility to address the issue of terrorism, and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their long-standing disputes.

Therefore, it is not accurate to say that Pakistan’s only agenda is the radicalization and spread of terrorism in India. While it is true that Pakistan has been accused of supporting terrorist groups in the region, including those that operate in India, it is important to recognize that Pakistan is a complex and diverse country with a range of political, economic, and social challenges.

Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism itself, with numerous attacks on its soil by groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other extremist organizations. The Pakistani government has taken steps to combat terrorism, including military operations in the tribal areas and the implementation of the National Action Plan, which includes measures to curb extremist ideologies and strengthen law enforcement.

Furthermore, Pakistan is a country of over 200 million people with a vibrant civil society, a dynamic media landscape, and a growing middle class. There are many Pakistanis who work tirelessly for peace and human rights, and who reject extremist ideologies and violence.

Meanwhile, India expressed concern about some countries making terrorism their state policy during the 10th meeting of the BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes. Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the External Affairs Ministry, emphasized that state-sponsored terror on India’s western borders routinely uses Unmanned Aerial Systems for drug and arms trafficking and terrorist attacks, which is a classic example of the synergy between terrorism and transnational crime. He also stated that India’s critical infrastructure is repeatedly subjected to cyber attacks by malicious state actors.

Verma highlighted that terrorism and transnational crime remain a significant challenge to regional peace and prosperity, and no state is immune to such acts. He described terrorism as the worst violation of human rights and personal freedoms, and emphasized that terrorism and transnational crime are among the foremost challenges to regional peace and prosperity.

Verma stated that India is committed to combating terrorism in all forms and has established a policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ through strong counter-terror laws and empowered agencies. He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “we consider that even a single attack is one too many, and even a single life lost is one too many, so we will not rest until terrorism is uprooted.”

Verma presented a six-point agenda to counter terrorism and transnational crime, including fixing accountability for states supporting terrorist entities and transnational crime syndicates, building resilience through capacity building and transparent information exchange, and cooperating in both the physical and virtual world where the infrastructure used by terror entities and transnational crime syndicates is scattered and traditional tools have limited efficacy.

Verma also emphasized the need to counter the misuse of new and emerging technologies by terrorists and transnational crime syndicates, with the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee’s Delhi Declaration issued in October 2022 serving as a guiding inspiration. He called for a contemporary, comprehensive, and result-oriented approach to countering radicalization and proscribing terror entities objectively and without double standards.

It is important to acknowledge that the relationship between India and Pakistan is complex and fraught with historical and political tensions. While there have been efforts to improve relations between the two countries, including through dialogue and diplomacy, progress has been slow and hindered by a range of factors. A more constructive and nuanced approach is needed to address the underlying issues and promote peace and stability in the region.