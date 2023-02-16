Overseas travel ban on Cabraal extended

The overseas travel ban imposed on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, has been extended until 06 April.

The travel ban was extended by the Colombo High Court today.

The order was issued related to a case filed by Rajitha Keerthi Tennakoon accusing Cabraal of misusing public funds.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Cabraal said that he had no issue appearing in court so many times.

He insisted that he had nothing to hide and is prepared to respond to all the allegations. (Colombo Gazette)