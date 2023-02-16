Janaka Ratnayake’s office in Colombo sealed

The office the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) Chairman Janaka Ratnayake, which is located in Colpetty, has been sealed.

The Police said that the office located at Merchant Tower was sealed by the Colpetty Police on a court order.

Janaka Ratnayake is currently overseas and there have been reports and the Police said that that some groups are attempting to enter the office and destroy vital documents.

The Police have informed court that they will open the office once Ratnayake returns to Sri Lanka.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka had yesterday approved a 66% electricity tariff increase, despite objections from PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

Three PUCSL members approved the 66% electricity tariff increase wile Ratnayake opposed.

Since a majority of the PUCSL members agreed the tariff increase has been approved. (Colombo Gazette)