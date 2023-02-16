France ready to support Sri Lanka in its efforts to restructure its debt

France stands ready to support Sri Lanka in its efforts to restructure its debt, Ambassador for France His Excellency Jean-François Pactet said.

He said this at a meeting with the Sri Lanka France Business Council of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.

Attended by the Ambassador Designate of Sri Lanka to France Mrs. Manisha Gunasekera, members of the French business community as well as Sri Lankan partners of French companies, Ambassador Pactet assured the gathering of France’s support in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery efforts, highlighting France’s contribution to sectors such as water, energy, urban development, agriculture, and renewable energy, as well as the contributions French companies can make to the Sri Lankan economy in sectors such as logistics, digital technologies and health.

President of the SLFBC Ashiq Lafir briefed the Ambassador on the Council’s mission and initiatives in promotion of bilateral trade and investment between France and Sri Lanka.

During a roundtable discussion the SLFBC discussed the potential for further developing business linkages and addressed the challenges to bilateral trade and investment in the current economic context, as well as the role the private sector can play in overcoming these challenges. (Colombo Gazette)