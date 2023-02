Farmers have been given the green-light to kill monkeys (toque macaque) to save crops.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera told farmers that there is no other option to control the monkey population, better known in Sri Lanka as the rilawa.

He said that monkeys are no more in the list of protected species in Sri Lanka.

Farmers had raised concerns over the damage to their crops from monkeys and other birds and animals. (Colombo Gazette)