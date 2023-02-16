Electricity tariffs increased by 66 percent from today

Electricity tariffs have been increased by 66 percent from today, the Ceylon Electricity Board said.

Accordingly the new fixed charges for electricity will be:

0- 30 Units increased from Rs.120 to Rs. 400

31- 60 Units increased from Rs.240 to Rs. 550

61- 90 Units increased from Rs.360 to Rs. 650

91- 120 Units increased from Rs.960 to Rs.1500

121- 180 Units increased from Rs.960 to Rs.1500

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) had approved a 66% electricity tariff increase, despite objections from PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

Three PUCSL members approved the 66% electricity tariff increase wile Ratnayake opposed.

Since a majority of the PUCSL members agreed the tariff increase has been approved.

The tariff revision is expected to be effective from 16th February 2023. (Colombo Gazette)