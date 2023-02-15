Three teens arrested for beating man to death in Welipenna

Three teens have been arrested for beating a man to death in the Welipenna area.

The Police said that the three 16-year-old boys had assaulted the man with helmets following a heated argument last night.

According to initial investigations, the man had advised the boys against travelling without helmets.

This had resulted in a heated exchange and the boys had assaulted the man, killing him in the process.

The 34-year-old victim as identified as a resident of Welipenna.

One suspect was arrested last night while the other two were arrested today. (Colombo Gazette)