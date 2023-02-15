Sri Lanka seeks more investments from Germany

Sri Lanka has sought more investments and technical assistance from Germany.

The request was made when German Member of Parliament Peter Ramsauer met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

The progress of the projects being implemented at the Karapitiya Hospital with the support of the German Government was reviewed and future activities were discussed during the meeting.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stated that he expects Germany’s technical assistance and investment in Sri Lanka’s upcoming development program and requested further assistance in this regard.

Further, the President expressed his thanks for the projects that Germany has introduced to manage the human-elephant conflict in this country, and Mr Peter Ramsauer expressed his appreciation for studying and implementing them in the country.

In addition, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also mentioned that he is looking for support to further expand the training programs for Sri Lankan students through German technical colleges.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Head of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayake, Presidential Director for Sustainable Development and Youth Affairs Randula Abeyweera and several others attended the event. (Colombo Gazette)