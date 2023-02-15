Security incident reported at Indian visa application center

A security incident was reported at the Indian visa application center in Colombo, forcing the office to be closed until further notice.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that due to a security incident reported last night, the visa application center, IVS Pvt. Ltd, Colombo would remain closed until further notice.

All applicants have been requested to reschedule their appointments with IVS Pvt. Ltd accordingly.

For any urgent consular or visa matter the public have been urged to contact the High Commission over the phone. (Colombo Gazette)