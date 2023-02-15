PUCSL approves 66% electricity tariff increase

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved a 66% electricity tariff increase, despite objections from PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake.

Three PUCSL members approved the 66% electricity tariff increase wile Ratnayake opposed.

Since a majority of the PUCSL members agreed the tariff increase has been approved.

Ratnayake had proposed a 36% tariff increase but the three PUCSL members, Attorney-at-Law Chathurika Wijesinghe, Douglas Nanayakkara and S.G. Senaratne rejected it.

Instead, they approved the proposal put forward by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to increase the tariffs by 66 percent. (Colombo Gazette)