Nuwara Eliya cricket ground redeveloped for national level cricket

A cricket ground in Radella, Nuwara Eliya has been redeveloped for national level cricket and will be used for training by the Sri Lanka Cricket team ahead of their tour of New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said that a practice game was played at the Radella Cricket Ground in Nuwara Eliya to determine its suitability for national level cricket.

The redevelopment work of the ground commenced following the consent given by SLC Member Club Dimbula Athletic and Cricket Club, the facility’s owners, to use it for national team training.

Following this, a 20-member, highly experienced ground management team headed by Godfrey Dabrera, Manager, International Venues and Facilities of the SLC, worked across a few weeks to restore the ground to make it suitable for national team training.

The ground is now equipped with 4 center turf wickets and 5 newly laid practice turf wickets, as well as other facilities, to enable the successful conduct of the training sessions.

The national team will travel to Radella on the 16th of February to commence a week-long training session before its departure to New Zealand, as Radella has conditions similar to New Zealand.

The Radella Cricket Ground, built in 1856, is situated 4200 feet above sea level and is the only high-elevation cricket ground that can be utilized for national level cricket training in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)