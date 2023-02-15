India stands with Afghanistan in time of need, says NSA Ajit Doval at Moscow talks

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval participated in the 5th National Security Advisers meet on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday, where he highlighted India’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan. In his address, NSA pointed to the historic and special relationship India and Afghanistan have, and the well-being and humanitarian needs of the Afghan people is New Delhi’s foremost priority.

The meeting was attended by security chiefs of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in which they discussed various issues related to Afghanistan, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

Doval emphasized India’s efforts to support Afghanistan, including the delivery of 40,000 metric tons of wheat, 60 tons of medicines, 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines, winter clothing, and 28 tons of disaster relief. He also mentioned the scholarships granted to 2,260 Afghan students, including 300 girls, in the past two years as a testament to India’s commitment to education in Afghanistan.