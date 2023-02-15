HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius ahead of schedule

The event will showcase multiple variants of the indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility (LUH), Light Combat (LCH) and Advanced Light (ALH),” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Earlier, on Friday, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the advanced light helicopter mark-3 (ALH-Mk3) to Police Force, reported Le Metinal.HAL director-operations EP Jayadeva, at the event, said this order is in line with the Union government’s vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries, according to Le Metinal.

The handing over of export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk III helicopter will meet the operational requirements of the MPF, he added.According to the Commissioner of Police, Anil Kumar Dip a new helicopter to the fleet of the MPF would enhance the aerial capabilities of the country’s police force. The helicopter will contribute immensely to ensuring territorial integrity and will enhance the speed and effectiveness of police intervention during critical incidents and disasters.

HAL helicopter complex CEO S Anbuvelan said India and share a strong business relationship spanning over three decades, with HAL-manufactured helicopter already being operated in Mauritius, reported Le Metinal.

“HAL would provide all the necessary technical, logistic, and maintenance support for ALH helicopter in Mauritius,” the PSU said in a statement.

Meanwhile, this five-day event in India will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign .

According to the PMO, the theme of Aero India 2023 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.The ‘CEOs Round Table’, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on February 13 on the theme ‘Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries’.

The event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain and attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.Aero India 2023 will see participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian .

The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.

Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. (ANI)