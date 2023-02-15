Government will not remove anyone owing to protests

The Government will not agree to the demands of protesters and remove anyone from office in future, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said today.

He said this while addressing the launch of the Centre for Governance and Public Policy (C-GaPP) at the Sri Lanka Technological Campus (SLTC) Research University at the Trace City in Colombo this morning.

He noted that just, because some groups strike demanding the removal of certain officials, the Government will not remove anyone arbitrarily as there is a procedure that has to be followed and the Government will follow the rules and act accordingly.

The President noted that even at the point of the new Centre for Governance and Public Policy (C-GaPP) being inaugurated at the Sri Lanka Technological Campus (SLTC) Research University, two strikes were in progress. One was staged at the Ruhuna University demanding the removal of the Vice Chancellor and another one demanded the removal of the General Manager of a state Corporation.

President Wickremesinghe further stated that the removal of the General Manager is a matter of the Government.

“Just because there is a strike we will not remove him. There’s a procedure that has to be followed if they think there are any shortcomings of serious nature against him. As far as the Vice Chancellors are concerned, there is a procedure that has to be followed. Just because people go on strike, whether it’s in a corporation or in a university, this Government will not change,” he said.

The President also said that he hopes Sri Lanka will be able to secure a deal with the IMF by March and restructure Sri Lanka’s debt. (Colombo Gazette)