Four police officers, including an Officer-In-Charge (OIC) have been sentenced to death by the Hambantota High Court over the death of a person in 2005.

The Police officers were accused of shooting a suspect during a raid in Tissamaharama on 29th June 2005.

According to investigations, the Police had surrounded the house of the suspect and arrested him.

The suspect was later shot dead claiming he attempted to escape. (Colombo Gazette)