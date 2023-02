A doctor attached to a hospital in Badulla had sold narcotics to children, the Police said today.

The doctor attached to the Provincial General Hospital in Badulla was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) with 145 narcotic capsules.

Investigations revealed that the doctor had been selling drugs to schoolchildren at his private medical clinic in Mailagasthenna, Badulla.

The STF had received a tip-off related to the doctor and arrested him. His vehicle was also seized. (Colombo Gazette)