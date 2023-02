Two soldiers have been arrested over a shooting incident in Dematagoda last night during which a young woman was killed.

The Police said that two Sri Lanka Army personnel were arrested by the Borella Police.

The victim was identified as a 25-year-old resident of the area.

According to the Police, a weapon had misfired when the soldiers attempted to arrest a suspect.

The woman sustained injuries in the shooting incident and succumbed to her injuries in hospital. (Colombo Gazette)