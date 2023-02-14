Seven single use plastic items banned from June

Seven single use plastic items, including plastic straws and yogurt cups and spoons, have been banned from June this year.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that the decision was taken based on a proposal made by an expert committee appointed to study the matter.

He said the Cabinet has approved the proposal to ban the manufacture and import of the single use plastic items.

Accordingly, the manufacture and import of seven single use plastic items will be banned in Sri Lanka from 1st June 2023. (Colombo Gazette)