Hosts South Africa thrash New Zealand

Hosts South Africa revived their T20 World Cup hopes with a thumping 65-run victory over New Zealand in Paarl.

Both sides were beaten in their opening match and knew a second successive defeat would realistically end their chances of reaching the semi-finals. South Africa reached 132-6 from their 20 overs, helped by a gutsy 40 from 34 balls by Chloe Tryon.

The White Ferns batting line-up crumbled in reply as they were bowled out for just 67 in the 19th over.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the South Africa bowlers, taking 3-10, with only three New Zealand players making double figures.

A second successive heavy loss leaves New Zealand bottom of Group 1 with a poor net run-rate, meaning they need to beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their remaining matches by huge margins to have any chance of reaching the last four.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat the hosts made a poor start, losing opener Tazmin Brits for one off the bowling of Eden Carson in the first over.

Lea Tahuhu then took the key wickets of Laura Wolvaardt for 13 and Marizanne Kapp for nine either side of skipper Sane Luus being run out for 22 to leave the Proteas reeling on 55-4.

However, a battling 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Tyron and Nadine de Klerk, who scored 28 not out from 26 balls, lifted them up to a competitive score.

New Zealand lost opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout for a duck from the second ball of their reply and never recovered, with wickets falling frequently and cheaply.

Captain Sophie Devine, who usually opens but was dropped down to five, top-scored with 16 and her dismissal ended any faint hopes of a New Zealand victory.

New Zealand are next in action against Bangladesh at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday. South Africa face holders Australia in Gqeberha the following day. (BBC)