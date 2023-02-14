Government asserts no money to hold election

The Government today asserted that it has no money to hold the Local Government (LG) election.

Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters today that he had consulted the State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya on the availability of funds to hold the elections.

Gunawardena said that Siyambalapitiya had informed him that the Government did not have sufficient funds at this moment to hold an election.

He said that the Supreme Court has also been informed about the situation.

The Election Commission had said yesterday that the Government Printer has not been paid the required funds to print ballot papers for the election.

The Government Printer has informed the Election Commission that it will not be able to print the ballot papers without receiving the funds.

The Local Government elections are scheduled to take place on 9th March. (Colombo Gazette)