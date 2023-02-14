Galaxy S23/S23+: The Essential Smartphone, Tailored to You

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ stand out by redefining the essential elements of a premium mobile experience. Reimagined for different passions and lifestyles – from creators to collaborators – the Galaxy S23 and S23+ offer the freedom to choose the right device for your life to take everyday passions further. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ have an iconic rear camera design, with clean and linear camera lenses creating unity across the S series.

Accurately capture the beauty in your world with a versatile new 50MP main camera and 12MP front camera, enhanced with Super HDR to capture more lifelike colors. Shoot epic photos and videos even in the dark with improved night-time photo and video functionality, which offers astonishing clarity.

Both models perform daily tasks more smoothly thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the fastest and most powerful chipset ever in Galaxy. Enjoy long-lasting battery life with a battery capacity of 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh on the Galaxy S23 and S23+ respectively, increased by 200mAh each from the previous generation.

Take a look at the infographic below and see how the Galaxy S23 and S23+ redefine the essential premium mobile experience and are tailored to your specific needs. Get Ready to Share the Epic, Pre Order your New Galaxy S23 Series 5G and get Free 300GB data bundle offer for 2 months from Dialog and 3 months from Mobitel, 100 GB offer for 6 months on OneDrive and 3 months free Spotify Premium Subscription.

Pre Order Your New Galaxy S23 and Save up to Rs 128,000.00 (* conditions apply)

Now available at island-wide authorized dealers of John Keells Office Automation and Softlogic Mobile Distribution which can be easily identified by the Samsung logo placed outside the shop. It is also available at authorized partners; Softlogic Retail, Singer and Singhagiri. Network Partners Dialog and Mobitel, and via the online portals; Samsung EStore (samsungsrilanka.lk), MySoftlogic.lk, Daraz.lk.

Always at your Service, wherever, whenever. Enjoy peace of mind when you choose to buy a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. The interactive diagnostics and optimization on the Samsung Members app make it easy to tune up the performance of your devices, while our helpline lets you troubleshoot problems when you need the extra support

In Sri Lanka, Samsung has been recognized as the ‘Most Loved Electronics Brand’ for three consecutive years by Brand Finance Lanka’s review of the country’s most valuable brands. As Sri Lanka’s No.1 smartphone brand, Samsung’s customer base in the country spans across all age groups, particularly the Gen Z and Millennial segments.