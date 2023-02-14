Fall in love with stylish eye wear from Vision Care this Valentine’s Day!

Vision Care, Sri Lanka’s largest vision and eye wear solutions provider, is celebrating this Valentine’s Day by providing a wide variety of gift options including gift vouchers that will help customers focus on the most important part of this “Month of Love” – appreciating your loved ones. Special offers on Sunglasses will be available at Vision Care branches Islandwide throughout the month of February.

Sunglasses are a must-have fashion accessory for a hot, humid country like Sri Lanka. It is the ideal gift to give to your loved one during the month of love as it is something they will always have with them and lasts a long time, reminding them of your love everywhere they go. The world-class designer brands available at Vision Care always bring an extra element of style and glamour to this special gift. You can choose from a wide array of top original, international brands for men and women such as Ray-Ban, Vogue, Emporio Armani, Polaroid, Vintage, PolarSun, Carrera, Michael Kors, Prada, Bvlgari, Coach, Oakley, Gucci, Porsche Design and many others. Prior to purchasing any eyewear, Vision Care customers can get their eyes tested using state-of-the-art equipment operated by eye care professionals with years of experience in the field.

With over 30 years of service excellence, Vision Care’s centrally-located outlets offer an elevated shopping experience for customers who can choose from a stunning range of designer brands in a safe, hygienic environment. It is a known fact that today’s well-informed shoppers select eyewear based on their personal preferences and moods and as a result, all Vision Care branches maintain a wide array of designer brands representing different styles and colours, backed by the expertise of its highly-trained staff. Vision Care offers high-quality eye testing, spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses as well as hearing aids and hearing testing.