Tamil Nadu BJP leader hails Modi’s intervention in Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai has hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in Sri Lanka.

Annamalai, who was in Sri Lanka on a visit, said that Modi has gone the distance in Sri Lanka where no other leader across the world had gone previously.

He said that Prime Minister Modi’s two visits to Sri Lanka in 2015 and 2017 are both historic.

“The wounds of Sri Lanka Tamils are slowly healing. The development projects on a massive scale in the Northern and Central province are completed or are on the verge of completion,” Annamalai said in a post on social media.

He said that the 2015 visit to Sri Lanka by Modi put aside the inefficiencies of the previous UPA Government and reassured India’s intent to deliver on its promises of development.

“There was no looking back ever since then,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai also listed out some of the projects undertaken by India in Sri Lanka since 2015.

He also said that a ferry service will be launched between the Kankesanthurai Harbour in the Northern province and Karaikal and the bidding process for shipping services has commenced.

Annamalai said that Modi considers the health wellbeing of Tamils in Sri Lanka, a shared responsibility.

He also noted that Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar has constantly nudged the President of Sri Lanka on the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution in letter and in spirit.

“News on this matter is expected soon and will benefit the people of the Northern province, by large,” he said.

Annamalai said that the subdued Chinese effect in the region is only an outcome of the steps taken by Modi. (Colombo Gazette)