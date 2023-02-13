Popular YouTuber Lucie marries Lahiru

By Easwaran Rutnam

Popular travel blogger and YouTuber Lucie, of ‘Where’s Lucie?” fame has married her Sri Lankan partner Lahiru.

Lucie made the announcement on Instagram posting a wedding picture with her partner now husband Lahiru.

“Thank you to everyone who came to witness and join us in this truly incredible moment, and for everyone who helped us make it happen (and pull it off with one months planning),” she said in an Instagram post.

Lahiru also posted an image of their big day on his Instagram.

Lucie Borne, who was originally from England, met Lahiru after moving to Sri Lanka in 2020.

She met Lahiru at an animal sanctuary and began to document her life with Lahiru on her YouTube channel which drew a huge viewership.

Lucie and Lahiru have already built a house in the south and continue to work at an animal sanctuary. (Colombo Gazette / Leisure Plus)