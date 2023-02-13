Outrage over images taken standing on dead Kalpitiya whales

By Easwaran Rutnam

Images seen on social media of people, mostly children, standing on dead pilot whales in Kalpitiya has drawn huge outrage.

The images show parents and adults watching and taking photographs of children standing on the dead whales on the beach.

Some children can be seen pulling the remains of the whales and playing.

At least one image shows a young woman also seated on the remains of the whale.

Angry social media users criticised the parents for allowing their children to disrespect the dead whales.

The adults also drew strong criticism for using the incident to take selfies.

At least 14 pilot whales washed ashore in Kalpitiya on Saturday, resulting in the death of 3 whales.

A massive rescue operation was launched by the Navy and marine experts to save the whales.

Most of the whales were taken back to sea but three had died.

More whales had washed shore later on Saturday as well and were helped back to sea by tourists and the Navy as well as locals and marine experts.