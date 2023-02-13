German MP to hold-high level meetings in Sri Lanka

German MP Dr. Peter Ramsauer is to visit Sri Lanka this week and hold high-level meetings.

Dr. Peter Ramsauer is scheduled to pay an official visit to Sri Lanka from 14th to 18th of February 2023.

The visit is of particular importance to the German-Sri Lankan bilateral relations since Dr. Ramsauer is Rapporteur for Sri Lanka and the Maldives in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag (Parliament).

Furthermore, this special visit falls in line with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Germany established in 1953.

Dr. Peter Ramsauer, together with German Ambassador Holger Seubert, will hold several high-level meetings in Colombo with senior members from the Government as well as with opposition representatives, civil society representatives, members of the press and other stakeholders.

To reflect on the long-standing partnership with Sri Lanka, Dr Ramsauer will visit one of the most successful projects of German cooperation, the Ceylon German Technical Training Institute in Moratuwa. More commonly known as ‘German Tech’, the renowned Institute was established back in 1959.

During the visit, Dr. Ramsauer is also set to travel to Galle to visit development projects funded by the German Government. He will be accompanied by his wife, the German Ambassador Holger Seubert and Deputy Head of Mission Olaf Malchow. (Colombo Gazette)