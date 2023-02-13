G20 Presidency will boost India’s global status, power: South Korean envoy

Talking about the walking Buddhist pilgrimage which is being organized by the Sangwol Society of South Korea, Chang said that this is for the first time that they will walk on foot and will cover nearly 1200km.

He further stated that India is important to Korea. Since 2015, India-Korea became a special strategic partner and both countries are working very hard to upgrade the bilateral relations.

Chang said that the most significant thing is to enhance people-to-people contact and cultural exchanges which will result into deepening not only for political or economic but bilateral relations in the long term.

“India and Korea have good things like Buddhist connections. So, in the first century, Buddhist monks from India came to the Korean Peninsula. So in the minds of Korean people, Buddhism is there. And even though the number of religions for Buddhism is not a majority, but still one-fifth of the Korean population is Buddhist. So that is the great element to connect Korean people and Indian people,” he added. (ANI)