CEB warns of serious crisis if tariffs not increased

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) today warned of a serious crisis if the demand for an increase in electricity tariffs is not approved.

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) is to announce, on Wednesday, its decision over a request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board to increase tariffs.

The matter was discussed when the National Council met today (13) under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

While the Ceylon Electricity Board has sought a 60 percent increase, the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board said that if a price increase is not approved there will be a serious crisis.

He warned that the country will be forced to face extended power cuts owing to a shortage of funds.

Meanwhile, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka said that arrangements are being made to announce the final decision on the electricity tariffs on Wednesday.

Data from the CEB and the views of the relevant stakeholders including the public have been obtained. (Colombo Gazette)