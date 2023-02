Three students and a teacher drowned in Batticaloa after their boat had capsized on a lake in Kokkadicholai, Batticaloa.

The four people had gone on a trip with a few others to the area when tragedy struck.

According to reports, the students and the teacher had taken a canoe to go fishing on the lake.

The canoe had capsized and all 4 were reported missing.

The bodies were later recovered during a search and rescue operation.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)